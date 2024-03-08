Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya meets with an accident

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Omi’s mother calms him down and promises to be her protector. Kavya at night finds out the burnt jacket and learns that it was Omi who killed her sister Navya. She goes and reveals the truth to Adhiraj. However, Kavya gets shocked when she finds out that Adhiraj knew the truth and he had hidden the same from Kavya. The latter feels cheated and breaks down.

Malini tries to explain Kavya that they have not cheated on her. Omi is his son and any mother would have taken such a step to save her son. However, Kavya questions whether she is not the daughter of the house. This makes Malini speechless. Soon, Kavya pledges to get Omi punished for the crime that he has committed. Adhiraj tries to stop Kavya but she refuses to listen to him.

In the coming episode, Kavya is heartbroken after learning the truth about her sister. She decides to tell her family and hence takes Omi along with him. However, while they are heading home, Kavya realizes that her car’s brakes are fail and she struggles to stop her car. Soon, Kavya meets with an accident as her car bumps into a tree and Kavya falls unconscious on the ground.

