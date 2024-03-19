Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya names Alka’s baby ‘Omi’

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj argues with Kavya and asks her to stay away from family matters. However, Kavya tries to explain Adhiraj about Alka’s situations. Soon, Adhiraj agrees to take Kavya’s help. Both of them take Alka to the hospital in a car. However, they face yet another problem when their car gets stuck in traffic, due to Holi celebration in the area.

Kavya’s car also breaks down and they fail to take Alka to the hospital. Kavya comes up with an idea. She makes Alka sleep on a cart and asks the ladies around to cover her. She asks one of the lady to bring hot water. She herself helps Alka in delivering her baby. Soon, Alka gives birth to a baby boy which makes Adhiraj happy.

In the coming episode, Adhiraj and Kavya take Alka to the hospital along with the new born baby. The entire family assemble at the hospital to see the new born. Badi Amma questions what should be the baby’s name, soon Kavya suggest Omi. Everyone love the name and they name the baby Omi. However, when Kavya comes to meet the baby, Badi Amma humiliates Kavya and asks her to leave.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 126 18 March 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.