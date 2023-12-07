Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya probes Giriraj about the region’s alcohol situation

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj pays an unexpected visit to Kavya late in the night, sweeping her off her feet in a warm embrace. Concerned about prying eyes, Kavya urges Adhiraj to leave, suspicious of potential onlookers. However, Adhiraj’s departure is halted as his motorcycle breaks down. In an encounter with Rajeev, Adhiraj (Mishkat Verma) faces a stern request to steer clear of Kavya as she aims to concentrate on her career.

Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan), despite her love life finally falling into place, encounters a challenge in her first IAS posting when she reports to the office and an on-ground case arrives. Despite her eagerness to participate, her senior instructs her to undergo nine months of training in the office before engaging in active fieldwork saying it’s not meant for her.

In the coming episode, amid the myriad ups and downs in Kavya’s life, including her past personal entanglements with Giriraj, she now finds herself facing Giriraj in her professional sphere. Curious about the alcohol situation in the region, Kavya inquires with Giriraj. He mentions the substantial loss of lives due to those liquor factories.

Will Giriraj pose a roadblock in Kavya’s IAS journey?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 53 6 December 2023 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.