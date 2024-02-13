Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya saves Alka from birth control operation

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Omi gets angry at his wife Alka for revealing his infertility secret to Kavya. He blames Alka as he believes that she never wanted anyone to blame her for not being able to conceive. Omi loses his cool and locks himself in the room. He picks up a blade and attempts suicide. The family gets shocked and breaks the door. They take unconscious Omi to the hospital.

Giriraj and Adhiraj blame Kavya for Omi’s condition. Kavya feels guilty and comes up with a solution. Kavya brings Adhiraj to the hospital’s baby word and reveals to him about a child being orphan. Kavya suggest Adhiraj that Omi should adopt this baby and complete his family. Adhiraj likes Kavya’s idea and supports her. However, Giriraj opposes Kavya’s idea.

In the coming episode, Omi blames Alka that because of her he had to face humiliation. Alka feels bad and decides to do birth control operation so that it will prove that she can also never become a mother. However, Kavya learns about the same and stops Alka. She fights against Giriraj to save Alka from birth control operation.

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.