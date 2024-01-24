Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya struggles to reach home on time during Mata Ka Jagrata

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya and Adhiraj, upon returning to Giriraj House, faced questioning from Giriraj regarding Kavya’s ability to manage in the household. Undeterred, Kavya confidently asserted her position as the top IAS officer, expressing her commitment to being an exemplary daughter-in-law and wife. Meanwhile, amidst their blossoming romance, Adhiraj playfully requested Kavya’s “seva,” leading to a spirited pillow fight. The couple culminated their affectionate moments by taking the 8th vow.

Amidst Kavya’s first rasoi, a distressing call interrupts as a woman reports goons destroying their home, challenging Kavya to prove herself as the first IAS officer and an ideal bahu. A twist unfolds during Mata Ka Jagrata when Kavya reaches police station for justice. Giriraj, learning the truth, instructs Alka to summon Kavya. In a surprising move, Adiraj disguises his house help in a saree, taking a servant to the jagrata, leaving Giriraj in shock. As the ladies prepare for the Muh Dikhayi ki Rasam, Adiraj gets worried.

In the coming episode, Adiraj manages to handle the situation and gets the guests busy. Meanwhile, he calls Kavya and informs her about the situation at home. Kavya rushes to reach home on time but faces a new problem when her car’s tier gets punctured. While, she decides to use the stepney, but one goon steals it and runs away. Kavya gets worried.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 87 23 January 2024 Written Episode Update

