Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Kavya to attend Adiraj and Radhika’s engagement ceremony

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Malini goes to meet Kavya behind the hall, and suddenly a fire breaks out. Radhika rescues Malini and brings her outside. Everyone gathers, and Adiraj tries to revive Malini, who has fainted due to the incident. Giriraj asks Malini why she went there, to which Malini responds that she went there to meet Kavya, she had called her to meet behind the hall.

Although Kavya saves Adi’s mother from the fire. However, Adi thinks that Kavya was the one who put her in danger in the first place. Kavya comes to Adhiraj’s house to reveal to him that Radhika had seen her in the kitchen while she was saving his mother. However, Adhiraj feels out of jealous Kavya is making wrong statements against Radhika. He soon announces his marriage with Radhika in front of Kavya and the latter gets emotional. Adhiraj also kicks Kavya out of the house.

In the coming episode, during Adiraj and Radhika’s engagement ceremony, Giriraj will hand a coconut to Malini, expecting her to place it in Radhika’s hand as part of the ritual, but Malini will refuse to do so. As the ceremony unfolds, Kavya will arrive and coincidentally, the coconut will slip and roll towards her.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 75 5 January 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.