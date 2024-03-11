Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Omi to die, Kavya to slip into coma after accident

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Adhiraj tries to stop Kavya but she refuses to listen to him. Kavya is heartbroken after learning the truth about her sister. She decides to tell her family and hence takes Omi along with him. However, while they are heading home, Kavya realizes that her car’s brakes are fail and she struggles to stop her car.

Kavya meets with an accident as her car bumps into a tree and Kavya falls unconscious on the ground. Adhiraj learns about Kavya’s accident and rushes to her aid. Meanwhile, it is revealed to the audiences that the accident was planted by Anurag. A huge revelation takes place wherein it is exposed that Anurag is also one of the culprit behind Navya’s death hence, he plans to kill Kavya so that his secret is hidden.

In the coming episode, Kavya and Omi fall unconscious on the round after the accident. Adhiraj reaches the spot and rushes Kavya and Omi to the hospital. However, the doctors declare Omi dead and Kavya slips into coma. Adhiraj and the family get shocked. Adhiraj feels heartbroken after learning about Kavya’s condition.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 120 8 March 2024 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adiraj Pradhan.