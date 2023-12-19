Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon spoiler: Rajeev gives ultimatum to Adhiraj

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, curious about the alcohol situation in the region, Kavya inquires with Giriraj. He mentions the substantial loss of lives due to those liquor factories. Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) fails in the raid and gets furious at Adhiraj, demands he leave her alone. Meanwhile Amandeep discloses to Kavya that before their raid, someone within the squad leaked information.

Kavya, who was trailing the informer, finds herself trapped in a freezer where her situation worsens as the temperature plummets, beyond her control. Meanwhile, Kavya’s team is on the verge of locating her, yet her exact whereabouts remain elusive. Adi realises that Kavya might be stuck in the cold storage and rushes to get her out. He later takes her home and helps her to recover.

In the coming episode, Rajeev confronts Adhiraj, asserting that Adhiraj can never match up to Kavya no matter where he stands. Kavya intervenes, intending to stop Rajeev, but Adhiraj subtly signals her not to interfere. Rajeev emphasizes to Adhiraj that, as a father, he’ll never allow Kavya to make any decision that could potentially cause her pain in the future.

How will they manage to convince Rajeev for their relationship?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Ep 61 18 December 2023 Written Episode Update

This daily show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon introduces viewers to the inspiring journey of Kavya, an ambitious IAS Officer, portrayed brilliantly by television star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Mishkat Varma plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan.