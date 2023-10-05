Television | Spoilers

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya faces personal painful family history in Basantkhede hospital project

Kavya's mentor, Jaideep Thakur, knows Kavya’s weak points and assigns the class a project on a hospital in Basantkhede to challenge her in Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Oct,2023 18:02:34
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kavya arrives at the academy to begin her IAS journey. Meanwhile, Shubh’s mother calls Kavya’s parents and asks them to pay a high amount for the cancelled engagement ceremony. Kavya arrives at the orientation ceremony. Kavya’s guru, Jaydeep Thakur, accepts the position of course director at the academy.

Now, in the coming episode, Kavya’s mentor, Jaideep Thakur, knows Kavya’s weak points and assigns the class a project on a hospital in Basantkhede to challenge her. It’s a place where a scandal took place, and the villagers blackened the face of a doctor named Navya Bansal and paraded her around the village. Upon hearing this, Adiraj asks Kavya if Navya is her relative, as they share the same surname. Kavya, who has bitter memories associated with this incident, loses her courage.

Will she be able to regain her courage and fight back in this situation?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

