In a powerful episode of Zee Bangla's Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi, Madhubani takes a bold stance against harassment, rallying the neighborhood women to join her in a protest march.

Zee Bangla’s Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi tells the story of single mother Madhubani, played by Mohona Maiti, as she navigates societal challenges and fights for justice. Alongside Radhika Karmakar as Mihi and Sayan Bose as Rik, the series explores empowerment, family, and resilience themes.

The latest episode of Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi showcases Madhubani’s unwavering courage as she confronts injustice head-on. The story takes a dramatic turn when Aunty attempts to frame Madhubani by planting jewelry in her drawer.

However, the plan backfires as the police search yields nothing. Aunt’s (Choto Kaki) erratic behavior raises Madhubani’s suspicions. Meanwhile, Kamalini’s deceit comes to light as she hands over the stolen necklace to an accomplice.

The plot thickens when Madhubani receives a disturbing call from her aunt, revealing the harassment of neighborhood girl Riya by the same gangsters. Enraged, Madhubani joins the neighborhood women, including Mihi, Aunt (Masima), and even the grandmother, to protest against the perpetrators.

Armed with kitchen utensils and determination, the women march through the streets, seeking justice. Their unity is palpable, and Madhubani’s powerful words inspire Riya to find courage and speak out against her harassers.

The episode culminates in a dramatic confrontation, with the women standing united against the gangsters. The boys are arrested, and the neighborhood begins to heal, bringing a sense of relief to the audience.

This pivotal episode highlights Madhubani’s unwavering commitment to justice and her role as a symbol of empowerment for the women around her. The upcoming episodes will reveal whether she succeeds in clearing her family’s name and bringing lasting change to the community, leaving the audience in anticipation.