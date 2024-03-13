Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai spoiler: Naren decides to marry Nandini without his father’s approval

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai produced by Jamnadas Majethia, can gear up for interesting drama. As seen so far, Nandini finds out that one of her students is not going to sit for the exams because of her periods. She goes to her house and speaks to her parents. Meanwhile, Hemraj discusses Naren’s marriage in front of all the family members. Nandini calls to wish Naren on his birthday.

Naren’s family members surprise him at midnight to wish him as well. Later, Naren starts ignoring Nandini’s calls after his argument with Hemraj. Hemraj calls Mr Sujhan and his daughter to Naren’s birthday party. Naren doesn’t want to attend the party, but his mother convinces him. Naren stands against Hemraj and his thoughts regarding marriage in front of everyone at the birthday party.

In the coming episode, Chanchal informs the family members that Naren has left the house, but Hemraj overhears her conversation, leaving them all shocked. Later, Naren asks Nandini if she will stand by whatever decision he makes in his life, to which Nandini replies affirmatively, stating that a decision made from the heart can never be wrong. Upon hearing this, Naren proposes marriage to Nandini immediately, to which Nandini raises the question of their families.

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Ep 17 12 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Set in Gujarat, the show puts the spotlight on Nandini (Meera Deosthale), who has been raised by her maternal uncle and aunt, played by Jagat Rawat and Sejal Jha. Deeply rooted in tradition, Nandini respects her elders, she’s well-read, and is progressive in her thoughts. Her Mama (paternal uncle) has taught her to question what she doesn’t understand, and Nandini does so fearlessly. Actor Zaan Khan essays the role of Nandini’s husband, Naren Ratanshi.