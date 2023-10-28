Kumkum Bhagya: Akshay and Prachi’s fake marriage truth gets revealed in front of the family

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, the Tandon family organizes a special shaanti puja at home and they all get ready for the puja. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) passes by Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) room and happens to see her. He gets mesmerized looking at her and soon they come close. While they share a romantic eyelock moment, they are also about to share a passionate kiss.

Prachi and Ranbir continue to romance and soon Mihika lands in the room. She witnesses Ranbir giving a forehead kiss to Prachi and gets shocked. She calls them shameless and soon goes in front of the family to create a new drama. While Ranbir tries to stop her, she reveals to the family about Ranbir and Prachi’s kiss moment.

In the coming episode, Mihika creates a drama in front of the family wherein she asks Akshay to keep control on his wife Prachi as she is kissing her would-be husband Ranbir. However, Akshay and Ranbir try to stop Mihika from talking cheaply about Prachi. Soon, amidst this drama, Prachi reveals that she had never married Akshay. It was all a fake drama to get Khushi’s custody. The Tandon family gets shocked to learn the truth.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2568 27th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Prachi and Ranbir continue to romance and soon Mihika lands in the room. She witnesses Ranbir giving a forehead kiss to Prachi and gets shocked.