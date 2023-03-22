Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Akshay comes to the police station to save Ranbir but soon he learns that Prachi and Ranbir are married. Akshay feels heartbroken as he plans to propose to Prachi.

Kohli family arranges a birthday party for Ranbir. Khushi and Prachi join his birthday celebration. Prachi wishes Ranbir on his birthday. The latter asks her about the gift. Soon, she places a cute peck on his cheeks as a gift. However, it turns out to be Ranbir’s imagination.

Now, in the coming episode, Prachi remembers her special moments spent at Kohli house. She also visits her bedroom and cries. Khushi comes to talk to her and cheers up her mood. On the other hand, Akshay makes a special announcement at Ranbir’s birthday party. He informs the media about opening his new company and welcoming Ranbir on board as a partner. He also thank Prachi in his speech for bringing him and Ranbir together.

What will happen next? Will Ranbir and Prachi reunite?

