Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Prachi takes her stuff and heads to leave. She goes inside the lift and bumps into Ranbir. The two start giving each other looks. Soon, the lift breaks down and the two get stuck inside the lift.

Ranbir and Prachi start blaming each other. Meanwhile, Akshay learns about Prachi being stuck in a lift and tries to save her. At home, Rhea promises Pallavi to bring Ranbir home safely. Later, Ranbir and Prachi exit the lift safely. Akshay cuddles Prachi and Rhea takes Ranbir home.

Now, in the coming episode, Prachi tells Sahana and Dadi about the incident and also reveals how Akshay saved her. Dadi and Sahana witness Akshay’s love and care for her and soon advise Prachi to consider Akshay’s love proposal. Prachi fails to forget her life with Ranbir and leaves the house to think about Dadi and Sahana’s advice.

Will Prachi agree to marry Akshay?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!