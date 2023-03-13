Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Akshay tells Ranbeer that he will fund his business project. Ranbir gets happy. However, Ranbir gets jealous when Akshay arrives to meet Prachi. Later, Akshay points at Prachi while telling Ranbir about the girl he likes but he ends up having a misunderstanding.

Kaya feels that she has feelings for Ranbir and speaks with Prachi. The latter gives her advice too. Kaya feels conflicted about her feelings. On the other hand, Akshay gets attracted to Prachi and feels like he is in love with Prachi.

Now, in the coming episode, Ranbir goes to Khushi’s house to speak to her mother. However, Khushi’s mother and her boyfriend create a ruckus and also try to hit Khushi. Ranbir comes to her rescue but instead gets arrested for physically abusing them. Khushi grabs a phone and calls Prachi. She pleads to save Ranbir after informing her about the entire incident.

What will happen next? Will Prachi save Ranbir?

