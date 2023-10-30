Kumkum Bhagya: Marriage on cards for Ranbir and Prachi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Prachi and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) continue to romance and soon Mihika lands in the room. She witnesses Ranbir giving a forehead kiss to Prachi and gets shocked. She calls them shameless and soon goes in front of the family to create a new drama. While Ranbir tries to stop her, she reveals to the family about Ranbir and Prachi’s kiss moment.

Mihika creates a drama in front of the family wherein she asks Akshay to keep control on his wife Prachi as she is kissing her would-be husband Ranbir. However, Akshay and Ranbir try to stop Mihika from talking cheaply about Prachi. Soon, amidst this drama, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) reveals that she had never married Akshay. It was all a fake drama to get Khushi’s custody. The Tandon family is shocked to learn the truth.

In the coming episode, Akshay’s mother and father support Prachi and take a stand for her. Soon, Akshay’s mother asks Pallavi to accept Prachi from her son Ranbir. The latter also reveals to Pallavi that he only loves Prachi. Soon, Pallavi agrees to Prachi and Ranbir’s wedding. Akshay gets furious and leaves. Soon, Ranbir and Prachi’s marriage is announced and the two also sit for the puja.

