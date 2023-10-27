Kumkum Bhagya: Mihika witnesses Ranbir and Prachi’s intimate moment, reveals about their act to the family

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Ranbir calls the entire family into the hall area and reveals to them that he has immense respect for Prachi hence no one should speak against her. He even reveals that he never loved Mihika, he just wanted to help her always. Mihika gets aggressive but the family handles her. Soon, Ashok witnesses Prachi and Ranbir’s love for each other and asks Ranbir to reunite with Prachi. They promise to be with each other and soon hug while getting emotional.

The Tandon family organizes a special shaanti puja at home and they all get ready for the puja. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) passes by Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) room and happens to see her. He gets mesmerized looking at her and soon they come close. While they share a romantic eyelock moment, they are also about to share a passionate kiss.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Ranbir continue to romance and soon Mihika lands in the room. She witnesses Ranbir giving a forehead kiss to Prachi and gets shocked. She calls them shameless and soon goes in front of the family to create a new drama. While Ranbir tries to stop her, she reveals to the family about Ranbir and Prachi’s kiss moment.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2567 26th October 2023 Written Episode Update

