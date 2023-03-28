Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Rhea feels elated to return home. She buys cake for Ranbir for his birthday and decides to surprise him. Rhea comes home during the birthday party and Ranbir and Prachi get shocked to see her.

Rhea comes to the party and Prachi runs to hug her. Rhea mentions to Prachi how much she missed her. Prachi gets emotional and apologizes to her for being away from her. Rhea asks her to forget the past and hugs her. Later, Rhea talks to Ranbir about Prachi and meets Khushi too.

Now, in the coming episode, Ranbir misunderstands Akshay and thinks he is in love with Priya. Ranbir guides Akshay in his love proposal. Meanwhile, Akshay prepares to propose to Prachi. Finally, Ranbir brings Akshay to center stage and he kneels down in front of Prachi. Akshay proposes to Prachi and Ranbir gets shocked to know the truth.

What will happen next? Will Prachi accept the proposal?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!