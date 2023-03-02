Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Pallavi reaches the police station and asks for the person’s name who filed the case against Ranbir. Soon, Prachi enters and Inspector points at her. Dida and Pallavi get shocked to see Prachi being alive.

Ranbir gets released from jail and goes home. However, a few NGO ladies come along with the girl to humiliate Ranbir. They try to put black ink on his face and record a video of the same to telecast it on TV. Ranbir asks them to stop and tries to prove his innocence but they refuse to hear him out. Soon, Prachi enters and saves Ranbir from humiliation.

Now, in the coming episode, Prachi reveals the truth and exposes Payal. Prachi mentions how Payal stole money and Ranbir caught her. Hence, Payal played a victim card and got Ranbir arrested with a false case. Soon, Prachi shows CCTV footage and finally, Ranbir is proven innocent. Payal gets angry at Prachi and raises her hand at Prachi. However, Ranbir stops her and kicks her out of the house.

What will happen next? Will Prachi and Ranbir come close?

