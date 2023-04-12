Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Balveer takes Khushi away with him. However, Lali tries to stop Balveer and attacks him. She saves Khushi and takes her to the temple.

Later, Khushi prays for Ranbir and Prachi at the temple. However, Balveer resolves to teach Lali a lesson. Hence, Balveer sends his goons who kidnap Khushi. Lali informs Prachi about Khushi’s kidnapping, and they follow the goons’ car.

In the coming episode, Prachi reaches a spot to find Khushi. However, she fails to find her. On the other hand, Khushi takes advantage of the situation and calls Ranbir. She informs him about her kidnapping drama, and he promises to save her. Ranbir tries to find her location. Meanwhile, Prachi, along with Lali and tries to find Khushi

Will Prachi and Ranbir save Khushi?

