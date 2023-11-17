Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Purvi come face to face

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Jasbeer threatens Purvi to call off her engagement with Ashutosh. However, when she denies, Jasbeer tries to molest Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Soon, RV comes there and saves Purvi. RV also get Jasbeer arrested. Jasbeer aids help him get the bail. He comes out of the jail and decides to kill RV (Abrar Qazi).

During Ravan Dahan, Jasbeer plans to cut Ravan’s statue leg so that it falls on the pandal and it catches fire. He ultimately plans to kill RV in this entire accident. Rajvansh performs the ‘Ravan Dahan’ and soon a mishap results which leads to fire all around the pandal. Purvi’s fiancé worries about his scooty and leaves from the pandal. Purvi worries about the kids and goes to save them from fire. Meanwhile, Purvi’s sister informs RV about Purvi going to save kids. RV goes and saves the kids along with Purvi.

In the coming episode, Purvi gets injured in the fire and hence comes to the hospital. At the hospital, she bumps into Ranbir. Finally, the father-daughter come face to face. However, they are unaware about each other’s identity. Ranbir decides to nurse her wound and also call her his daughter. Purvi feels delighted to meet Ranbir (Krishna Kaul).

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2584 16th November 2023 Written Episode Update

Purvi worries about the kids and goes to save them from fire. Meanwhile, Purvi’s sister informs RV about Purvi going to save kids. RV gets shocked and decides to go and save her