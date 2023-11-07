Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir to die, Prachi’s world shatters

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Mihika spoils Prachi’s dress but Ranbir comes up with a solution and helps Prachi. They get dressed in red bridal outfits and finally get married. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi take the blessings of the elders after the wedding. At the bidaai, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) gets emotional and cries. Manpreet and Ashok also cry as they send off their daughter with Ranbir.

Prachi and Ranbir finally reunite. However, Mihika spoils their first night. Later, Prachi and Ranbir head for their honeymoon but Akshay and Mihika follow them. Soon, Mihika takes an extreme step. She kills Akshay and unfortunately in the dark, Ranbir holds the same knife. When the lights get on, everyone believes that Ranbir stabbed Akshay. Ranbir gets arrested for killing Akshay.

In the coming episode, Ranbir is taken into custody and the court hearing starts. Soon, it is proved that Ranbir killed Akshay and the judge gives the death penalty punishment. Prachi breaks down after hearing the news. Later, Ranbir is taken to another cell. However, while they are on the way, Ranbir’s police van meets with an accident and Ranbir dies. Prachi’s world shatters after learning the news about Ranbir’s death.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2575 7th November 2023 Written Episode Update

