Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Ranbir misunderstands Akshay and thinks he is in love with Priya. Ranbir guides Akshay in his love proposal. Meanwhile, Akshay prepares to propose to Prachi.

Finally, Ranbir brings Akshay to center stage and he kneels down in front of Prachi. Akshay proposes to Prachi and Ranbir gets shocked to know the truth. On the other hand, Daljeet makes an announcement and mentions that Rhea will be the daughter-in-law of the family, surprising everyone.

Now, in the coming episode, Rhea realizes that Ranbir is still in love with Prachi. She eventually refuses to marry Ranbir and informs her decision to the entire family. She goes to talk to Ranbir and tells him that her sister is alive and she can’t do injustice to her by marrying him. Ranbir remains speechless.

What will happen next? Will Prachi accept Akshay’s proposal?

