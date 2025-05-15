Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: A Fight Between Raunak and Shivansh, A New Storm Will Form The Divorce Papers!

Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya is all set to surprise the viewers with a new and big twist. Produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show has been winning the hearts of people for 11 years with its gripping story and emotional drama.

In the upcoming episode, you will get to witness a strong fight between Shivansh and Raunak. Shivansh married Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) out of revenge, but now he has accepted Prarthana as his wife in front of the entire family, which Raunak is never ready to accept. After his heart is broken, Raunak brings divorce papers to get Prarthana back and gives them to Shivansh so that Prarthana can get her freedom. Shivansh is not able to digest this, and there is a fierce physical fight between the two. Now all eyes are on whether Shivansh will sign the divorce papers or the story will take a new turn.

Will Shivansh sign the Divorce papers and free Prarthana?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.