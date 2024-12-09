Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: A Girl Claims To Be RV’s Girlfriend, Purvi Shocked

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). RV exchanges garland with Netra, but it falls on Purvi, creating a critical moment. On the other hand, Monisha thinks about eliminating Netra and marrying RV.

In the upcoming episode, an unknown girl enters the scene and stops the wedding. She comes in and takes blessings from Harleen and Harman. Everyone looks clueless, and the girl reveals that she is the soon-to-be daughter-in-law of the family, leaving everyone shocked. Netra becomes furious and questions her identity and relationship with RV.

The girl claims to be RV’s girlfriend, but RV refuses to accept this, highlighting that he has never seen her. The girl questions RV if he has not seen her and how she is pregnant with his child. She reveals that she is pregnant with RV’s child, creating a critical moment. RV is clueless, and Purvi is shocked.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).