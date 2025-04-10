Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Bhavesh Threatens Payal, Raunak Runs Away From Marriage

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been ruling over hearts for the last ten years with major ups and downs. The show continues to entertain the audience with interesting storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Ketki warns Payal and advises her to keep Raunak (Akshay Bindra) in her control.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak dreams about Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) helping him get ready for his marriage. On the other hand, Bhavesh calls Payal. He asks her to give him all his money, or he will ruin her plan. He threatens to break her marriage with Raunak, highlighting that Raunak is already in love with Prarthana.

As Bhavesh expresses his wish and warns Payal, Gayatri, standing behind, overhears everything, leaving her shocked. In contrast, Raunak runs away from the marriage in front of everyone. Smita screams at Raunak, asking him to wait. On the other hand, Bhavesh is worried as he sees Gayatri behind him.

Will Raunak and Prarthana get married, or will Payal’s plan work?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.