Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Dushyant Plans To Frame Purvi In Harming Harleen, RV Worried

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs in the love story of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. RV gets close to Purvi and messes her hair, and they indulge in a cute fight. Harleen expresses her gratitude to Purvi, which makes her emotional.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi advised RV to take care of his health and prioritize himself, not his work. Purvi asks RV why he is so hard on himself and questions about his past. RV tells Purvi that he will share about his past but later on. Purvi asks Harleen to accompany her to the temple. They both perform puja together in the temple, bringing them close and improving their bond.

Dushyant shares his plan with Monisha, highlighting that if anything happens to RV’s mother, Harleen, because of Purvi, he will leave her. Dushyant advised her to frame Purvi for harming Harleen. On the other hand, RV feels weird, and Yug asks his concern. RV reveals that he is worried for unknown reasons.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).