Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Blesses Prarthana & Raunak – Will Smita Agree For This Marriage?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya is finally heading for its end after ruling for the last ten and a half years with interesting twists and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and the show will witness major developments in the upcoming sequences. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) returns to search for her daughter, who she left in the temple. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) discovers about her real parents – Purvi Malhotra and Rajvansh (Abrar Qazi) Malhotra. She meets Prarthana, accidentally unaware of her true identity.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana keeps Purvi to herself, unaware that she is her mother. As Purvi tirelessly searches for her daughter, Prarthana becomes her support. Amidst the chaos, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) comes to meet Prarthana. On the other hand, Smita makes preparations for Raunak and Payal’s marriage to clear the chapter soon.

As Raunak meets Prarthana, they talk to each other. Amidst their conversation, they are lost in each other’s eyes. A chunni from God flies and falls on them. Purvi takes out the chunni and sees Prarthana with Raunak. She misunderstands Raunak as her finance, and she asks, Is he the one she is getting married to? Prarthana and Raunak are shocked, while Purvi blesses them, saying that she feels that they will unite.

Seeing how Smita agrees to Prarthana and Raunak’s wedding will be interesting.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.