Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Proposes Payal For Marriage – Will Smita Succeed In Her Plan?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling over hearts for the last ten years with major ups and downs. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms, the show continues to entertain the audience. Everyone keeps insulting Prarthana, which bothers Raunak. Smita suggests getting married so that all the allegations are dropped.

In the upcoming episode, Smita plans to manipulate Raunak and get him married to Payal. Raunak thinks about Prarthana and becomes ready to get married. He goes to Payal’s house, where he looks tense. Payal makes Raunak feel comfortable and tells him that he can say whatever he wishes to her.

Raunak doesn’t hesitate to ask Payal if she will marry her. Raunak proposes to Payal, which shocks her and her mother. Later, Payal shares this with Smita, who tells her that when kids don’t listen to their mother, the mother knows how to make them do what they wish.

It will be interesting to see whether Smita plans to get Raunak married to Payal.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.