Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Blames Prarthana For Raunak’s Health Condition

Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya is all set to surprise the viewers with a new and big twist. Produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show has been winning the hearts of people for 11 years with its gripping story and emotional drama.

In the upcoming episode, Smita blames Prarthana for Raunak’s health condition. Raunak is not doing well health-wise, as he cannot process the fact that Prarthana is Shivansh’s wife. Smita then goes on and on and says a lot of demeaning things to Prarthana. On the other hand, Shivansh tells Bua Maa that now he’ll ruin Raunak. As Raunak wanted to destroy Shivansh’s reception.

Will Raunak get back to Prarthana or lose her forever?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.

