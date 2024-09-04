Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience will see an interesting twist when Neha dances with RV at the engagement ceremony.

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV television show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major twists and engaging drama revolving around Neha accusing RV (Abrar Qazi) of molestation. RV expresses his feelings to Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and shares that he cannot bear anyone disrespecting her. Later, Harleen agrees to Neha and RV’s engagement and asks RV to invite Neha to the ceremony, leaving Purvi shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha becomes happy about the success of her plan. On the other hand, Purvi decides to find proof against Neha during the ceremony. Neha comes for the engagement, is all dressed up, gets close to RV, and indulges in a romantic dance. Monisha gets jealous of Neha, and she intervenes. Monisha stops Neha and starts dancing with RV, making her jealousy obvious in front of everyone.

On the other hand, Purvi tenses over plans to find out Neha’s truth. She takes Yug’s help to create a scene. At the same time, RV worries about Purvi and how she must be feeling with all the ups and downs in their lives. Harleen feels terrible about RV getting engaged to Neha.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).