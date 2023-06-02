ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Aaliya meets Rhea on her wedding day

Aaliya comes to meet Rhea in Kolhi house on her wedding day. Rhea gets scared of being exposed and tries to hide Aaliya in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Jun,2023 11:25:10
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. Audiences have already seen Akshay meets Prachi after her fight with Ranbir. Prachi shares her ordeal about Khushi with him. Soon, Akshay makes a promise to Prachi. He tells Prachi that even if Ranbir wants Khushi, he will get Khushi in the house for her within a day. He promises to reunite her with her daughter Khushi.

Prachi and Ranbir go to the adoption agency for Khushi. The manager mentions that they can adopt Khushi. However, there is a condition. She mentions that whoever marries first will get Khushi. Prachi and Ranbir both decide to marry their partners, Akshay and Rhea.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Ranbir come home. They reveal the condition to their respective families and announce their marriage decision. At the same time, Prachi asks Shahana and Dadi to gear up for her wedding the other day with Akshay. Ranbir informs Rhea to be his bride. The latter gets excited and gets ready as a bride. On her big day, Aaliya meets her at Kolhi’s house. Rhea gets scared of being exposed and tries to hide Aaliya.

Who will marry first: Ranbir or Prachi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News