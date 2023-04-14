Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Prachi reaches a spot to find Khushi. However, she fails to find her. On the other hand, Khushi takes advantage of the situation and calls Ranbir. She informs him about her kidnapping drama, and he promises to save her. Ranbir tries to find her location. Meanwhile, Prachi, along with Lali and tries to find Khushi.

Ranbir and his friend reach the spot where Khushi is being kept. Soon, Ranbir fights with goons and tries to free Khushi. However, when Ranbir’s friend opens the sack to save Khushi, they find her missing. Ranbir gets shocked to see another girl and looks for Khushi.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Lali take Veera’s help to save Khushi. However, Veera misunderstands them as Balbira’s aid and points a gun at Prachi and Lali. Soon, Veera asks his teammates to kidnap Prachi and Lali. The goons tie Prachi and Lali and leave them at an isolated place.

Will Ranbir save Prachi?

