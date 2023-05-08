Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: After Prachi, Ranbir fails to get Khushi’s adoption

Ranbir comes to the adoption center to adopt Khushi. However, Meera witnesses his papers and reveals that she cannot give Khushi to him as he is separated from his wife in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ranbir informs Vikram and Pallavi that Khushi is his daughter Panchi. The two get happy after hearing the news. Rhea decides to call Prachi and inform her about the same. However, Ranbir stops her. The former informs Rhea that he doesn’t want Prachi to know about Panchi as she would get the custody, and Akshay will be Panchi’s papa, which he won’t like. Hence, he takes a promise from Rhea to hide the truth from Prachi.

Prachi visits the orphanage wherein Khushi is staying. She reveals to Meera her wish to adopt Khushi. Soon, Meera brings the form, asks Shahana to fill the same, and takes Prachi to meet the kids. Later, when Meera witnesses Prachi’s form and learns about her separation from her husband Ranbir, she refuses to give Khushi’s adoption to Prachi. The latter gets upset and goes home.

In the coming episode, Ranbir visits the adoption center to adopt Khushi. However, Meera witnesses his papers and reveals that she cannot give Khushi to him as he is separated from his wife. Ranbir gets angry at Meera and reveals that Khushi is his daughter. He reveals that their DNA matches. However, Meera alleges that he must have made a fake DNA report. Meera asks Ranbir to leave.

Will Ranbir and Prachi fight for their daughter Khushi aka Panchi?

