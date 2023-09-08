Television | Spoilers

Prachi gets angry at Akshay for his behaviour and lashes out at him. Mihika also supports Prachi and gets furious at Akshay. In front of the entire family, Akshay calls off Ranbir and Mihika’s marriage in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) worries for Prachi and hence comes up with a plan. He lights a paper on fire and places it near the fire alarm. As soon as the fire alarm starts, people in the hotel panic and run towards the exit. Akshay also comes out of the room leaving Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) alone. Ranbir takes advantage of the situation and brings semi-conscious Prachi safely out of the room.

Ranbir understands Akshay’s (Abhishek Malik) plan and makes Prachi rest in his room. Ranbir, Akshay, and Prachi return to their house. However, Akshay points a gun to shoot Ranbir. Mihika bravely steps in to stop Akshay from pulling the trigger aimed at Ranbir. Mihika questions hi actions against Ranbir. Soon, Akshay makes a shocking revelation. He tells the family that Ranbir is Prachi’s ex-husband and he is here to win her back.

In the coming episode, Prachi gets angry at Akshay for his behaviour and lashes out at him. Mihika also supports Prachi and gets furious at Akshay. Mihika also reveals to Akshay that she already knew about Prachi and Ranbir’s wedding as the latter had already revealed it to her before their engagement. Akshay on the other hand makes a big decision. In front of the entire family, Akshay calls off Ranbir and Mihika’s marriage.

What will happen next? How will Mihika react to this news?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!