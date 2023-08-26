Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay gets angry to see Prachi and Ranbir's intimate moment

In Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir admits that he yearns to engage in conversation with Prachi because of his love. However, their intimate exchange is witnessed by Akshay.

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is entertaining audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani) gets angry at Akshay for accusing and insulting Ranbir and Prachi. She also calls him a scared mouse as he was hiding behind a wall when Prachi was in danger during the mall attack during which Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) saved Prachi’s life. As Prachi comes out with her bag, the family is shocked to see her leaving the house. Akshay tries to stop Prachi.

The family extended a heartfelt plea for Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) to reconsider her decision to leave the house, leading to a deeply emotional moment. Touched by their genuine regret, Prachi gets emotional and ultimately agrees to stay. Amidst the emotional atmosphere, Akshay steps forward and earnestly pleads to Prachi for forgiveness. Despite his sincere regret, Prachi refuses to forgive him.

In the coming episode, Prachi’s frustration reaches a breaking point as Ranbir tries to speak and come close to her. Ranbir, with unwavering determination, responds by confessing his feelings, admitting that he yearns to engage in conversation with her because of his love. However, their intimate exchange doesn’t go unnoticed, as Akshay witnesses Ranbir’s comforting gesture, igniting a spark of jealousy.

What will happen next? Will Akshay confront Ranbir and Prachi?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

