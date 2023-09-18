Television | Spoilers

Akshay shows henchman Khushi’s photo and asks him to kidnap her. The henchman takes advantage of the situation at the Janmashtami celebration and kidnaps Khushi in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Prachi’s unspoken love for Ranbir is burdened by past pain, but Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) is determined to find happiness and mend their bond. Prachi, however, has her sights set on the ultimate source of her happiness, her daughter Khushi.

Meanwhile, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) plans something big on Janmashtami to make Prachi fall in love with him. Akshay, who is trying to win Prachi’s love, finally makes a big move. He brings back Khushi to the Tandon house on the day of Janmashtami. Prachi gets super happy to see her daughter home in little Krishna’s avatar.

In the coming episode, Khushi asks Ranbir to meet her in private. While they go to talk, Khushi reveals to Ranbir that she is angry with him as he left her alone and went away. Ranbir apologizes to Khushi for his behaviour and promises to be with her always like a family. Akshay overhears their conversation and calls a goon at home. Akshay shows him Khushi’s photo and asks him to kidnap her. The henchman takes advantage of the situation at the Janmashtami celebration and kidnaps Khushi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2541 18th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Akshay brings Khushi back to the Tandon house on the day of Janmashtami. Prachi gets super happy to see her daughter home in little Krishna’s avatar. Watch the video below!

Will Ranbir save Khushi?