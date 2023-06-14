ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay kidnaps Ranbir and locks inside the bathroom

Abhay comes and kidnaps Ranbir amidst the hustle. Akshay takes Ranbir’s place and sits in the mandap. Abhay locks Ranbir inside the bathroom in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jun,2023 14:07:10
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Aryan comes to the wedding and joins hands with Ranbir to stop the wedding. Aryan renders Akshay unconscious and makes Ranbir wear his sherwani. Ranbir also wears sehra to hide his face. Later, the two head out to complete the wedding rituals. However, Ranbir bumps into Prachi, and the two share a moment.

Ranbir sits in the mandap to marry Prachi. The latter asks him to show his face, but he refuses. On the other hand, Akshay gains consciousness, and his brother Abhay reveals to him that a guy has taken his place and is marrying Prachi. Akshay gets shocked. He decides to kidnap Ranbir and lock him inside the bathroom.

In the coming episode, Akshay and Abhay begin to execute their plan. Akshay gets dressed up as a groom. Meanwhile, Abhay switches off the light in the entire house. The family members begin to check the switchboard. Soon, Abhay comes and kidnaps Ranbir amidst the hustle. Akshay takes Ranbir’s place and sits in the mandap. Abhay locks Ranbir inside the bathroom.

OMG! Will Ranbir manage to stop the wedding?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

