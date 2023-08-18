ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay learns about Prachi and Ranbir’s marriage?

Ranbir mentions to Prachi that he never got true love in his life as she never valued his love and his feelings. Unbeknownst to them, Akshay overhears their conversation in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Aug,2023 14:11:13
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay learns about Prachi and Ranbir’s marriage? 843774

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Rhea has expresses her doubts about Ranbir’s (Krishna Kaul) readiness for marriage and asserts her determination to stop his wedding with Mihika. Rhea (Tina Philp) witnesses Ranbir’s eagerness to marry Mihika. Hence, she plans a huge drama to stop the engagement ceremony. Rhea takes a knife in her hand and threatens to end her life. However, Ranbir understands Rhea’s drama and stops her.

Ranbir takes her along in private, but Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) follows them. Soon, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) blames Prachi and Rhea for his ruined life. Rhea again attempts to put kerosene on herself. This time Ranbir gives her match sticks and asks her to end the matter by committing suicide. Vishaka slaps Rhea, and Prachi apologizes for her actions. Ranbir drags Rhea out and says that he doesn’t love her. Soon, Mihika asks Rhea to leave.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and Prachi meet in a room wherein the former shares his feelings with Prachi. Ranbir mentions that he never got true love as she never valued his love and feelings. Unbeknownst to them, Akshay overhears their conversation and gets shocked.

What will happen next? Will Akshay confront Prachi and Ranbir?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
