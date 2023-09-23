Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans new evil move against Ranbir

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Akshay, (Abhishek Malik) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) look out for Khushi in the entire house. Soon, Ranbir also learns about Khushi being missing and he too gets involved in the search process. However, Akshay asks Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) to stop faking and asks him about Khushi. Soon, Akshay blames Ranbir for kidnapping Khushi. Prachi believes Akshay and gets Ranbir arrested.

Prachi comes to the police station. Ranbir thinks Prachi has calmed down and came to get him out. However, Prachi comes and asks Ranbir about Khushi. Ranbir argues with Prachi as she doesn’t listen to him. Prachi continues to accuse Ranbir which angers Ranbir and he asks her to leave. Prachi gets upset with Ranbir’s actions and words and leaves the police station. After Prachi leaves, Ranbir suspects that Akshay knows the kidnappers.

In the coming episode, Akshay goes to meet Rana and gives him his money. Later, he asks Rana to give a ransom call to Prachi and asks a big amount. Akshay mentions to Rana that he should make it look like in front of Prachi that Ranbir has planned the entire kidnapping drama. Rana agrees to follow Akshay’s orders.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2545 25th September 2023 Written Episode Update

