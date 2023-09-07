Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Mayank calls Mihika and threatens her. However, Mihika ignores his threat calls. Soon, Mayank lands at Mihika’s house and tries to come inside via the window. However, scared Mihika calls Ranbir for help. He manages to scare Mayank by informing him that the police have arrived. Mayank gets worried and soon leaves Mihika’s house.

Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) worries for Prachi and hence comes up with a plan. He lights a paper on fire and places it near the fire alarm. As soon as the fire alarm starts, people in the hotel panic and run towards the exit. Akshay also comes out of the room leaving Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) alone. Ranbir takes advantage of the situation and brings semi-conscious Prachi safely out of the room. Ranbir understands Akshay’s (Abhishek Malik) plan and makes Prachi rest in his room. However, Prachi tries to come close to Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Ranbir, Akshay, and Prachi return to their house. However, Akshay points a gun to shoot Ranbir. Mihika bravely steps in to stop Akshay from pulling the trigger aimed at Ranbir. Mihika questions hi actions against Ranbir. Soon, Akshay makes a shocking revelation. He tells the family that Ranbir is Prachi’s ex-husband and he is here to win her back.

What will happen next? How will Mihika react to this news?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!