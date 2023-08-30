Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Ranbir tries to kiss Prachi. The latter gets angry and slaps Ranbir for his cheap act. Soon, she leaves and Ranbir falls unconscious on the ground due to overdrinking. Later, furious Akshay (Abhishek Malik) decides to dig in more information about Ranbir. He hires a detective and asks him to find information about past relationships.

Vishakha conspires with Akshay and tells him to be Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) friend and woo her. Soon, Akshay asks Prachi to accompany him on a trip to Manali and he soon makes arrangements. Meanwhile, the detective meets Akshay and gives him a few photos of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi. Akshay is shocked to see Ranbir and Prachi’s marriage photos and finally learns about their wedding.

In the coming episode, Akshay decides to seek revenge on Ranbir after learning the truth about their marriage. He believes that Prachi wants to move ahead in life but Ranbir is stopping him from doing so. Akshay confronts Ranbir about his past life. Soon, Ranbir mentions that Akshay and Prachi don’t have a husband and wife relationship. However, Akshay informs him about his honeymoon plan during his business trip. This angers Ranbir.

What will happen next? Will Akshay confront Ranbir and Prachi?

