Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay’s smart move to keep Prachi and Ranbir away

Akshay plans to keep Ranbir and Prachi away from each other by planning Ranbir and Mihika’s marriage in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Aug,2023 12:58:14
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay’s smart move to keep Prachi and Ranbir away 840720

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Prachi’s life gets in danger, and Ranbir jumps in to save her. Prachi gets touched by Ranbir’s efforts and gestures to rescue her life despite everything they have gone through. These circumstances bring Prachi and Ranbir closer but make Akshay jealous of Ranbir. Eventually, the police come in and save all from the mall.

Ranbir, Akshay, and Ranbir come back home safely. As soon as they enter, Ranbir gets shocked to see his mother Pallavi (Khyaati Keswani) at Akshay’s house. During her visit, Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding.

In the coming episode, Ranbir wonders how his mother landed at Tandon’s house. However, Akshay teases him about his wedding with Mihika. Soon, Ranbir understands that Akshay plans to call Pallavi to their house. Ranbir confronts Akshay about the same, but the latter dodges his questions. Akshay plans to keep Ranbir and Prachi away from each other by planning Ranbir and Mihika’s marriage.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News