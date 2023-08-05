Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay’s smart move to keep Prachi and Ranbir away

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Prachi’s life gets in danger, and Ranbir jumps in to save her. Prachi gets touched by Ranbir’s efforts and gestures to rescue her life despite everything they have gone through. These circumstances bring Prachi and Ranbir closer but make Akshay jealous of Ranbir. Eventually, the police come in and save all from the mall.

Ranbir, Akshay, and Ranbir come back home safely. As soon as they enter, Ranbir gets shocked to see his mother Pallavi (Khyaati Keswani) at Akshay’s house. During her visit, Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding.

In the coming episode, Ranbir wonders how his mother landed at Tandon’s house. However, Akshay teases him about his wedding with Mihika. Soon, Ranbir understands that Akshay plans to call Pallavi to their house. Ranbir confronts Akshay about the same, but the latter dodges his questions. Akshay plans to keep Ranbir and Prachi away from each other by planning Ranbir and Mihika’s marriage.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!