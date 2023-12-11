Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ashutosh and his mother to learn about RV and Purvi being stuck in trail room

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV overhears Purvi’s conversation about booking the hotel for her wedding. However, as the hotel is out of her budget, she decides to pick some other place for her wedding. RV comes to her rescue as he promises to give her the hotel in her budget as the owner of the hotel is his friends. She thanks RV for all the help. Meanwhile, Purvi gets a call from Jasbeer, who informs her about getting bail. Jasbeer also plans to seek revenge from RV.

RV decides to take his grandmother and mother for shopping. Meanwhile, Purvi and Ashutosh along with Ashutosh’s mother come to the same shopping mall. Purvi selects a few dresses and goes to the trail room. Meanwhile, RV unaware about the same enters the same trial room in which Purvi is there and soon the two get stuck inside the room.

In the coming episode, RV and Purvi find ways of coming out of the trial room but Ashutosh and his mother stand outside. Soon, RV’s mother comes and informs them that RV is in the room. Ashutosh and his mother get shocked and informs her that Purvi is in the room. Soon, RV calls his mother and Ashutosh gets shocked to know that RV is in the room. Ashutosh’s mother mention that Purvi and RV are together in the room.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2564 10 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Purvi and Ashutosh along with Ashutosh’s mother come to the same shopping mall. Purvi selects a few dresses and goes to the trail room. RV unaware about the same enters the same trial room in which Purvi is there and soon the two get stuck inside the room

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.