Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Dadaji gifts honeymoon tickets to Purvi and RV

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV enters Purvi’s house and the latter gets shocked to see him. RV manages to convince Purvi to come along. Purvi also thinks about her family and leaves with Purvi. Finally, Purvi enters RV’s house and Dadu gets happy. However, Monisha and the other family members get pissed by Purvi’s return.

RV’s mother gets angry at RV for bringing Purvi back in the house. However, he explains how Dadaji insisted him. The next morning, RV roams around the room in a towel. Purvi gets angry at him and asks him to be properly dressed. RV mentions that it is his room and he can roam around the way he likes. Purvi also gets furious and reveals that she is also the member of the house and the room belongs to her too. Purvi and RV’s cute nok-jhok continues.

In the coming episode, RV throws Purvi’s clothes and soon she decides to throw water on him. However, she slips and the two fall on each other on the bed. Later, they get tangled as Purvi’s hair and mangalsutra get stuck. Later, Purvi gives Dadaji laadoos made by her mother. Dadaji likes the sugar free laadoos. Hence, he gifts honeymoon tickets to Purvi and RV.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2683 1 March 2024 Written Episode Update

