Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Jasbeer gets bail, plans to seek revenge from RV

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) bumps into Ashutosh and Purvi at a hotel. In the premises, Ashutosh talks rudely to some of the members of the hotel. His behaviour shocks Ranbir and questions Purvi (Rachi Sharma) about her decision of marrying Ashutosh. Soon, he warns Purvi to marry Ashutosh as he is not a perfect match for her.

Ranbir calls at Purvi’s house and informs Vishakha that Ashutosh is not a right guy for Purvi. However, Vishakha gets angry at Ranbir and cuts the call. Ranbir leaves from the hotel and lands at the market. Meanwhile, Prachi is also at the same market and the two stand close but fails to see each other.

In the coming episode, RV overhears Purvi’s conversation about booking the hotel for her wedding. However, as the hotel is out of her budget, she decides to pick some other place for her wedding. RV comes to her rescue as he promises to give her the hotel in her budget as the owner of the hotel is his friends. She thanks RV for all the help. Meanwhile, Purvi gets a call from Jasbeer, who informs her about getting bail. Jasbeer also plans to seek revenge from RV.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2561 7 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.