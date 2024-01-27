Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Jasbeer’s goons kidnap Prachi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi and RV’s wedding begins. However, while, the couple is taking wedding vows, a guest at the mandap suffers heart attack and he falls on the floor. Soon, one of the pillars at the mandap also falls on Purvi but RV manages to hold it and save Purvi. Later, when everyone is busy in calling doctor and ambulance, Jasbeer comes and kidnaps Purvi.

RV finds Purvi missing and starts looking out for her in the entire hall. Soon, Rajveer comes to the wedding hall and witnesses unconscious Purvi being taken in a car. He enters the hall and informs RV that his bride is kidnapped and was taken away in a car. RV (Abrar Qazi) and Prachi get shocked to learn about Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) kidnapping drama.

In the coming episode, Prachi and RV do their best to find Jasbeer and Purvi. Prachi comes to the market while trying to find Purvi. Unfortunately, Prachi also gets kidnapped by Jasbeer’s goons. Meanwhile, Jasbeer threatens Purvi that if she doesn’t marry him then he will harm her mother. Purvi gets shocked to find her mother in trouble.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2651 26 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Rajveer informs RV that his bride is kidnapped and was taken away in a car. RV (Abrar Qazi) and Prachi get shocked to learn about Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) kidnapping drama.