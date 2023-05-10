Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi calls Ranbir ‘papa’

Ranbir informs Khushi that she is his daughter Panchi. The latter gets very happy and thank god. She soon calls Ranbir ‘papa’ in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ranbir visits the adoption center to adopt Khushi. However, Meera witnesses his papers and reveals that she cannot give Khushi to him as he is separated from his wife. Ranbir gets angry at Meera and reveals that Khushi is his daughter. He reveals that their DNA matches. However, Meera alleges that he must have made a fake DNA report. Meera asks Ranbir to leave.

Ranbir and Prachi miss Khushi and wish to bring her home soon. On the other hand, a warden locks Khushi in a room. She tries to escape. Soon, she witnesses a window and cuts a wire. Khushi manages to escape from the orphanage safely. Khushi comes to Kohli house and meets Ranbir. The latter gets happy. Khushi informs Ranbir how she was locked in a room and escaped.

In the coming episode, Ranbir gets shocked by the warden’s behaviour with Khushi. The former cuddles Khushi and decides to tell her the truth. Ranbir informs Khushi that she is his daughter Panchi. The latter gets very happy, and thank god. She soon calls Ranbir ‘papa’. Ranbir gets emotional.

Will Prachi learn about Khushi’s disappearance?

