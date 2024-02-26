Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi gives divorce papers to Rajvansh

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Rajvansh feels guilty about his act and tells Deepika that he isn’t pleased with his revenge. Khushi visits Rajvansh’s house to meet him. Soon, Khushi asks her lawyer to serve a restraining order. The lawyer asks Rajvansh to stay away from Purvi. Khushi also challenges Rajvansh and vows to get Purvi remarried. Rajvansh gets angry with Khushi’s threats.

At home, Diya calls Rajvansh from Purvi’s number and Monisha answers the call. Purvi witnesses the family partying after her departure and gets heartbroken. Dadaji comes to speak to Rajvansh and asks him to get Purvi home as a few guests are coming to meet her. Rajvansh gets worried as he has ended his relationship with Purvi. However, he still decides to go to Purvi’s house. As soon as, he reaches her house, he witnesses a prospective groom’s family and gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Rajvansh leaves without meeting anyone. However, Khushi notices Rajvansh. Later, Rajvansh misunderstands Purvi too as he believes that the groom’s family has come to see her. Rajvansh feels angry and upset over Purvi’s decision to move on. Khushi comes to Rajvansh’s office and threatens him again. She also hands over Purvi and his divorce papers to Rajvansh which shocks him.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2678 24 February 2024 Written Episode Update

