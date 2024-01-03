Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi questions Purvi about her feelings for RV

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi witnesses Ashutosh with a girl and breaks down. She reveals the same to RV who exposes him in front of the guests. However, Ashutosh’s family instead gets angry at Purvi and humiliates her for always being around RV. Soon, Prachi gets angry and asks them to think before saying anything against Purvi.

Later, Khushi gets furious by the allegations and calls off Purvi and Ashutosh’s wedding. Khushi after calling off the Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and Ashutosh’s wedding and asks Ashutosh’s family to leave. She holds Ashutosh’s mother’s hand and asks her to exit the hall. However, Ashutosh’s mother gets angry at Khushi and raises her hand on her. Soon, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) holds Ashutosh’s mother’s hand and stops her from slapping Khushi.

In the coming episode, Khushi and Prachi kick out Ashutosh and the family from the hall. Later, Khushi and Diya praise RV for always being there for Purvi and mention that he is the perfect match for her. Soon, they return home and Khushi comes to speak to Purvi. She mentions that Purvi always knew that Ashutosh was not a right guy for her. Later, she also questions Purvi that whether she has feelings for RV.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2626 2 January 2024 Written Episode Update

